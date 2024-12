2024-12-10 12:00:06 - From: France 24

Syria’s White Helmets rescue group on Tuesday ended its search of Sednaya prison, long associated with the worst atrocities of ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The Islamist rebel leader who led this weekend's lightning offensive against the capital vowed to pursue former senior officials for torture and war crimes. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.