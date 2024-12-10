Syrian UN mission to continue working, condemns Israeli attacks

2024-12-10 14:20:16 - From: Arab News

NEW YORK: Syria’s permanent representative to the UN on Monday said his mission has received instructions to continue doing its job in New York as part of an effort “to maintain state institutions.” Koussay Aldahhak also called on the UN and the Security Council to put an end to Israeli attacks on his country. “We’re with the Syrian people. We’ll keep defending and working for the Syrian people. So we’ll continue our work until further notice,” he said.