2024-12-10 16:00:06 - From: France 24

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the Islamist leader who headed the offensive that forced Assad out, has begun talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes. Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's prime minister said he had agreed to hand power to the rebel-led Salvation Government. Story by Carys Garland.