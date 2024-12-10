Syrian refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah celebrate Al-Assad's fall: Hope for a new Syria that guarantees our rights

2024-12-10 16:35:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, SyrianKurdish refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI), celebrated thefall of the Syrian regime under President Bashar al-Assad, expressing hope fora new future for Syria that guarantees “justice and equality” for all its components.

The refugees distributed sweets andraised KRI flags, expressing gratitude for the Regional Government's role inhosting them over the years.

Since the Syrian crisis began in2011, thousands of Syrian Kurds have sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region,escaping conflict and destruction. The Region has provided vital humanitarianaid, including shelter and basic services. With the fall of the Syrian regime, refugeesnow have growing hopes of returning to their homeland and rebuilding theirlives.

In a joyful atmosphere, refugeesexpressed their hopes for a swift return to their homes, calling for “a fairSyrian government” that protects everyone’s rights and compensates the victims.

"Today, we feel the dream offreedom and dignity is starting to come true. We hope the new Syria willguarantee the rights of all and rebuild what the war destroyed, including ourhomes and communities,” Mohammed Hussein, a Syrian Kurdish refugee, told ShafaqNews.

For her part, refugee Alan Hassanexpressed gratitude, stating, "We thank the people and government of theKurdistan Region for offering us a safe haven over the years. We now lookforward to returning home, but only if a regime ensures our rights as Kurds andSyrians.”

The celebrants urged theinternational community to support reconstruction efforts and guarantee theirdignified return to their homeland.

With hopes of rebuilding theirhomeland, Syrian Kurdish refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah reiterated that returningto Syria remains their “top priority,” calling for international guarantees toprotect their rights and compensate their losses.