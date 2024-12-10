Iraq News Now

Syria: the role of foreign fighters in the latest battles
2024-12-10 17:00:08 - From: France 24
Damascus stirred back to life on Monday at the start of a hopeful but uncertain era after rebels seized the capital and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, following 13 years of civil war and more than 50 years of his family's brutal rule. There are a number of foreign fighters in Syria. What are they doing at this point in time? Answer and exclusive images with FRANCE 24 terrorism specialist, Wassim Nasr.

