Asma al-Assad: Syria's London-born first lady not welcome in UK

2024-12-10 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Once celebrated as an advocate of women's rights in the Middle East, Syria's British-born former first lady Asma al-Assad has fled into exile with her husband, with UK officials saying she is not welcome to return to London.

Asma al-Assad, 49, her husband and three children have sought refuge in Moscow after rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad from power, according to Russian state news agencies, although the Kremlin has not confirmed the reports.