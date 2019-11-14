Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq: Four Years in Displacement

Iraq: Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq: Four Years in Displacement

2019/11/14 | 06:30



Country: Iraq







IOM has implemented a Longitudinal Study on Durable Solutions for IDPs in Iraq since 2015 in partnership with Georgetown University (Washington DC, the United States) in order to understand how IDPs navigate their displacement and take steps to build lasting durable solutions. This study, entitled “Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq” draws from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) framework on Durable Solutions for IDPs, and lays the foundation for government and humanitarian actors to better address the self-identified needs of IDPs.







The study offers insight into the challenges and survival strategies of Iraqi IDP families who were displaced by ISIL between January 2014 and December 2015 to the four governorates of Baghdad, Basra, Kirkuk, and Sulaymaniyah. This mixed-method project collected four rounds of data to analyze how the same 4,000 Iraqi IDP households displaced during this period attempt to access sustainable solutions to their displacement. Many of these families remain in displacement, some have returned, and others have moved to alternative locations.







This report delves into the progress made by IDPs remaining in displacement as well as sampled returnee populations now residing in their areas of origin. It offers key findings related to eight aspects of durable solutions to displacement: 1. Safety and Security, 2. Standard of Living, 3. Livelihood and Employment, 4. Housing, Land and Property, 5. Documentation, 6. Family Separation/Reunification, 7. Participation in Public Affairs, and 8. Access to Justice. By analyzing the changes IDPs have experienced and the tactics they employ over four years in each of these categories, the report reveals remaining challenges and promising avenues of support to best address the needs of IDPs.



