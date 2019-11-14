Home › kurdistan 24 › Red Cross to open new rehabilitation center in Erbil

Red Cross to open new rehabilitation center in Erbil

2019/11/14 | 09:00























Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) with Gilles Carbonnier, vice-president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Nov. 13. 2019. (Photo: KRG)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An official from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), following a meeting on Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, revealed plans to establish a new therapeutic rehabilitation center in Erbil.



Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Gilles Carbonnier, ICRC vice-president, who “thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG] for their long-standing commitment and cooperation allowing for the facilitation of life-saving projects and vital humanitarian work in the Kurdistan Region,” according to a statement published on KRG's official website.



















“I thank you for being a being a significant friend to our organization since 2003, and for your ongoing help to the Red Cross,” said Carbonnier.



“Vice President Carbonnier also confirmed that, in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government, the organization was building a new rehabilitation Centre for people with special needs, bringing unprecedented support to the citizens of Erbil.”



Prime Minister Barzani thanked the ICRC for their humanitarian work and various efforts in Kurdistan Region and the globe, and “reaffirmed his government’s support for the organization continuing a relationship.”



(ICRC) has been a significant actor in the field of humanitarian aid, providing medical help and lifesaving assistance to the IDPs and refugees escaping ISIS and the Syrian conflict, both in Iraq and Syria.



Editing by John J. Catherine











