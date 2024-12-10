Turkish shell hits schoolyard in northern Duhok

2024-12-10 19:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a Turkish shell struck the yard of a school inthe village of Barji in northern Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the shell was fired by Turkishforces stationed on Mount Matin, targeting the Nahil School in Barji, a villagein the Al-Amadiya district.

According to local sources, the shelling did not result in anycasualties or significant damage to the school building. However, the incidentcaused widespread panic and fear among the village residents.

The region has been a hotspot of ongoing Turkish military operationstargeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions.