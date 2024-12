2024-12-10 20:00:22 - From: Al monitor

Syrians lived in terror for decades of what went on behind the concrete walls of Damascus's security compound. Now the Assad dynasty has been toppled, its dungeons and torture chambers are giving up their secrets.

Rebel fighters stand guard at the entrances to the forbidden city in the capital's Kafr Sousa district, where the feared security services had their headquarters alongside government offices.