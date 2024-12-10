Iraq News Now

'Huge' opportunity to craft 'new Syria' anchored in human rights, says UN Human Rights Chief

2024-12-10 20:00:35 - From: France 24
FRANCE 24 spoke to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk about the end of the Assad family's 50-year rule of Syria, brought down by a lightning offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). With the old regime gone, Turk said there is now a “huge opportunity to craft a new Syria, which is anchored in human rights”, emphasising the country’s active civil society.

