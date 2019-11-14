Home › INA › Minister of Migration: High Commission for Refugee Relief adopts the return of Iraqis from Jordan

Minister of Migration: High Commission for Refugee Relief adopts the return of Iraqis from Jordan

2019/11/14 | 11:50



INA – BAGHDAD







Minister of Migration and Displaced Nofal Bahaa Mousa announced on Wednesday, that the High Commission for Refugee Relief adopted funding the return of Iraqis from Jordan.







This came during a meeting between Mousa and the High Commission for Refugee Relief that the Minister of Transportation Abdulla al-Liebi also attended.







The attendees discussed the return of the displaced to their homelands and providing necessary aid to the IDPs in the camps.



















