Freed Syria prison sparks hope and heartbreak

2024-12-10 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

As soon as rebel forces seized Damascus, Syrians swarmed the notorious Saydnaya prison, desperate for news of loved ones who vanished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad's rule.

"I am waiting in the hope that one of my relatives will be found," said 25-year-old Youssef Matar, camped outside the feared Y-shaped prison since Sunday.

He said 10 of his family members were arrested "for no reason, just because we are from Daraya", a Damascus suburb pivotal in the 2011 uprising.

"I'm going to stay until I know if they're dead or alive."