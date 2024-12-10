‘More than a hero’: Lebanese man returns home after 33 years in Syrian prison

2024-12-10 22:00:05 - From: France 24

After 33 years languishing in Syrian jails, including the infamous Sednaya dubbed “the human slaughterhouse”, Suheil Hamawi, a 61-year-old from Lebanon, finally returned home on December 9. He was one of thousands of prisoners freed from Syria’s notorious prison system after Islamist-led rebels seized control of the country. In an emotional homecoming, Suheil’s twin brother hailed him as “more than a hero”.