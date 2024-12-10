Syrian Oscar-nominated filmmaker who survived civil war, Waad al-Kateab, speaks to FRANCE 24

2024-12-10 22:00:06 - From: France 24

Waad al-Kateab came to prominence when she filmed and documented the Assad's regime's brutal crackdown in Aleppo right from the street protests in 2011. Through years of bombing, living under the shelling with her husband, a doctor, and her baby girl Sama, born during the war, she continued to film until she was forced to flee in 2016. Her documentary, 'For Sama,' is dedicated to her daughter and won many prizes.