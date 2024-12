2024-12-11 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The hulks of half-submerged Syrian missile ships smouldered in Latakia harbour on Tuesday, hours after Israel hammered its neighbour with strikes from the sea and air.

The Israeli strikes came a day after Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power and were among more than 300 raids across Syria in recent days, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.