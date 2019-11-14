4 killed, dozens wounded in clashes against security forces

2019/11/14 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least four Iraqi demonstrators were killed, in addition to the injury of dozens in clashes against security forces in Baghdad on Thursday.
Three protesters died, early today, after tear gas canisters directly struck them in the head and another died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said.
Security forces used live rounds, rubber bullets and fired tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered near Tahrir Square, a Reuters cameraman said.
At least half of the wounded protesters had injuries sustained from live ammunition, police and medical sources said.
The others were taken to hospital having choked on tear gas, or were struck by rubber bullets, the sources said.The square has been the epicenter of the country’s anti-government protests for weeks.
Security forces increased use of tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire came after two days of relative calm.
More than 300 people have been killed since the protests in Baghdad and the south of the country started in early October, driven by discontent over economic hardship and corruption.
