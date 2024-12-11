The Mood Inside Syria

2024-12-11 02:00:40 - From: NPR

For the first time in a generation, Syrians are no longer living under the regime of a brutal dictator. Our reporter travelled from Lebanon to Syria's capital, Damascus, talking to Syrians along the way and tells us how people are adjusting to their new reality.