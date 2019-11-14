Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 14 November 2019

2019/11/14 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
CONTEXT
Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.
