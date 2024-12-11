Kurdistan’s Presidency denies rumors of President Nechirvan Barzani's health issues

2024-12-11 08:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Presidency deniedreports claiming President Nechirvan Barzani had suffered a health issue duringhis visit to the French capital, Paris.

Dilshad Shahab, the official spokesperson forthe Kurdistan Region Presidency, said, "Some social media platforms havecirculated rumors regarding the health of Mr. Nechirvan Barzani, President ofthe Kurdistan Region. We categorically affirm that these rumors are entirelybaseless."

Shahab emphasized that President Barzani isconducting his duties as usual and remains in good health.