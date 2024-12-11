Basrah crudes climb amid a surge in global oil prices

2024-12-11 09:35:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil climbed,following the increase in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude oil prices surged by $0.33,settling at $66.44 per barrel. Basrah Medium crude oil prices gained $0.33 to$69.59 per barrel.

Globally, oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as marketparticipants anticipated increased demand in China, the world's largest crudeimporter, following Beijing's announcement of looser monetary policy measuresaimed at boosting economic growth.

Brent crude futures climbed 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.55 abarrel by 0430 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures alsorose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.95.