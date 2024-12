2024-12-11 10:00:05 - From: France 24

Syria's new transitional prime minister on Tuesday said it was time for "stability and calm" in the country, two days after long-time president Bashar al-Assad was toppled by rebels in a lightning offensive. The rebels appointed Mohammad al-Bashir as the transitional head of government to run the country until March 1, a statement said. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.