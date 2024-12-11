Syria migrants eye 'peace' in Britain even after Assad's fall

2024-12-11 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Wrapped up against the cold in northern France, Syrian migrant Ali said that while he was delighted president Bashar al-Assad had been toppled, he was still determined to cross the sea to England.

"I was happy when Bashar al-Assad left, he's a criminal," he said near the tent where he spent a bitter night in the port city of Calais.

"Nobody wanted him in power anymore," said the 23-year-old, who did not give his surname for his safety.

"But the situation in Syria remains confused and the general atmosphere is chaotic," he added.