Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syria migrants eye 'peace' in Britain even after Assad's fall

Syria migrants eye 'peace' in Britain even after Assad's fall

Syria migrants eye 'peace' in Britain even after Assad's fall
Syria migrants eye 'peace' in Britain even after Assad's fall
2024-12-11 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Wrapped up against the cold in northern France, Syrian migrant Ali said that while he was delighted president Bashar al-Assad had been toppled, he was still determined to cross the sea to England.

"I was happy when Bashar al-Assad left, he's a criminal," he said near the tent where he spent a bitter night in the port city of Calais.

"Nobody wanted him in power anymore," said the 23-year-old, who did not give his surname for his safety.

"But the situation in Syria remains confused and the general atmosphere is chaotic," he added.

Continue following on Al monitor