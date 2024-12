2024-12-11 16:00:06 - From: France 24

Syria’s transitional head of government, Mohammad al-Bashir, told Italy's Corriere della Sera daily that he would “guarantee the rights of all people and sects in Syria” in an interview published Wednesday. He added that one of his first goals as PM was to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad". Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.