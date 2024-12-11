Tomb of Assad’s father reportedly set on fire in Syria hometown – Middle East crisis live

2024-12-11 16:00:10 - From: The Guardian

Pictures emerge of what appears to be a coffin on fire at Hafez al-Assad mausoleum in the family’s ancestral village

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the US and Israel were behind the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, and also appeared to point a finger of blame in the direction of Turkey.

In comments reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Khamenei is quoted as saying:

There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan.

Yes, a neighboring government of Syria plays, has played, and is playing an obvious role in this regard - everyone sees this - but the main conspirator, mastermind, and command centre are in America and the Zionist regime.

