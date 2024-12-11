CBI auctions +$288 million on Wednesday

2024-12-11 16:35:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $288 million inthe currency auction on Wednesday.

According toan official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $288,505,974 during today'sauction.

The Bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar fordocumentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreigntransfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollarsales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfersand credits, amounting to $274,605,974, representing a 95% increase compared tocash sales, which amounted to $13,900,000.

Two bankspurchased cash dollars, while 14 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The totalnumber of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 14companies.