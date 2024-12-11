Iraq News Now

HomeMiddle East EyeGeneral › Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall

Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall

Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
2024-12-11 17:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall Lubna Masarwa
.webp?itok=WNPGFgK8 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="788">

The Israeli army has reportedly launched at least 310 air strikes into Syria, targeting critical military infrastructure since the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad early on Sunday.

Within 48 hours, the Israeli military estimated that it had destroyed around 80 percent of the Syrian army’s strategic capabilities, leading one expert to say it is now "a de facto demilitarised country".

Meanwhile, Israeli troops seized areas of a demilitarised buffer zone previously in the Syrian army’s control, including the strategically placed Mount Hermon - which Syrians call Jebel al-Sheikh - just 40km from Damascus.

It has been also been reported that soldiers have taken positions 10km beyond the buffer zone in the town of Qatana, 25km from the capital. Israel has denied this but has said it is preparing for a prolonged stay within the zone.

So, what is Israel doing? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz and other officials have said that Israel is destroying any means by which rebel groups in Syria could attack the country.

“We are reaching out a hand to whoever wants to live with us in peace, and we will cut off the hand of whoever tries to hurt us,” Netanyahu said on Monday in his first press conference in 99 days.

'The state of Israel is establishing its position as a centre of power in our region, as it has not been for decades'

- Benjamin Netanyahu

He underlined that the Golan Heights, an area Israel captured during the 1967 war with Syria and has occupied ever since, would be "forever part of Israel", thanking US President-elect Donald Trump once again for recognising Israel's sovereignty over the area in 2019. The United Nations and most of the international community recognise the Golan as part of Syria.

The prime minister also noted that he had promised on 9 October 2023 to "change the face of the Middle East".

"In the Gaza Strip, we destroyed the Iranian arm, destroyed the Hamas battalions, eliminated the top of the organisation, crushed the terrorist infrastructures - those above ground and those below ground.

"Nasrallah is no longer with us, and neither is the axis what it was. We are breaking it down piece by piece," he said, while saying it was not completely gone.

"The state of Israel is establishing its position as a centre of power in our region, as it has not been for decades. Those who cooperate with us, benefit greatly. Whoever attacks us, loses big."

'Invasion of yet more land'

Many Syrians and others watching the fast-moving pace of events say they believe Israel's efforts go beyond defending itself and that Netanyahu is using this moment of change in their country to permanently seize further territory.

Haid Haid, a senior consulting associate fellow at Chatham House, told Middle East Eye that Israel had already secured enough territories in Lebanon in recent weeks to defend itself from any attacks from Syria.

'They are saying they will give it back, but they are already occupying the Golan Heights which they haven’t given back'

 - Haid Haid, Chatham House

"The capabilities they have there would also allow them to protect their areas, especially after eliminating all the long-range missiles and military capabilities inside Syria," Haid said, pointing to reports that Israeli troops had reached Qatana.

"They are saying they will give it back, but they are already occupying the Golan Heights which they haven’t given back. What would make you believe they will give this back?” 

Rime Allaf, a Syrian writer and political analyst, posted on X that Israel's actions were "an illegal and immoral literal invasion of yet more land & a theft of Syrians' right to their own army, destroyed by Israel the minute the monstrous regime fell".

Ameer Makhoul, a Palestinian activist and writer, told MEE that Israel's "flagrant violations" were being carried out with little outcry from the international community.

He believes the goal is to make the new Syrian government "accept the fait accompli that it imposes through the expanded occupation and by destroying Syria forces and cancelling its sovereignty".

What has been hit?

It is unclear exactly how many strikes Israel has made on Syria since Sunday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that it had confirmed over 310 air strikes.

The Israeli military told CNN it had carried out 480 strikes during the same period, around 350 of which it said were conducted by manned aircraft.

So far, reports indicate that Israel has destroyed or significantly damaged 15 Syrian naval vessels with strikes on ports at Al-Bayda and Latakia. Dozens of sea-to-sea missiles were also reported to have been taken out.

Dozens of helicopters and planes, reportedly including Syria's entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, and stockpiles of ammunition have reportedly been wiped out in attacks on at least five air bases.

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">Those struck include Qamishli airbase in northeast Syria, Shinshar airbase in the Homs governorate, Khalkhalah airbase in the Suwayda governorate, a military airbase close to the town of Aqraba, an hours drive from Damascus, and Mezzeh airbase, even closer to the capital.

Israel also reportedly targeted a security complex in the Kafr Sousa neighbourhood of Damascus, hitting buildings that included intelligence, customs and a military headquarters as well as a government research centre said to have been used in the past by Iran to develop missiles.

The Israeli military told reporters it had also carried out strikes on sites in Palmyra.

Defense Minister Katz said on Tuesday that the Israeli military was creating a "sterile defence zone" in southern Syria "free of weapons and terrorist threats" and without a permanent Israeli presence.

But Haid said even before the Israeli strikes this week, Syria would have been unable to effectively attack Israel with its existing military infrastructure.

Now that Israel has essentially destroyed any capabilities it had to strike, he again questioned why it would need to take positions in or beyond the demilitarised zone given the areas it has secured in Lebanon.

He also pointed to reports that Israel and Syrian rebel groups have previously come to successful arrangements whereby Israel provided emergency aid and medical care to fighters so long as the groups did not attack Israelis over the border.

"They could have done what they did in the past, but they chose not to, so it’s raising questions about what are they doing," Haid said.

Blocking state building?

Netanyahu said late on Tuesday that Israel won't interfere in internal affairs in Syria.

Some observers said they don't buy his promise, saying they believe Israel, in addition to seizing territory for keeps, is trying to halt a functional, post-Assad Syrian state before it can even start.

Abed Abou Shhadeh, a political activist based in Jaffa, said Israel is "wary of any transition from authoritarian regimes - whether monarchies or autocracies - to democratic systems in the Arab world". 

"Such a shift would undermine Israel's ability to leverage its military power and its ties with the US and the West to impose political arrangements in the region," he told MEE.

Smoke billows over Damascus after Israeli air strikes early on Tuesday (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP)

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">Makhoul said: "Israel is exploiting the international confusion caused by the fall of the Assad regime and the rise of many powers [in Syria]."

"It seems that the Syrian powers are interested, in one way or another, in reaching an agreement [between themselves], but foreign intervention may be more decisive and may lead to division and dismantling in the country."

Bassam Haddad, founding director of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Program and an associate professor at George Mason University, wrote on X that Syria has been “left almost completely defenseless against any Israeli or other military aggression”. 

Haddad noted that the defanging of Syria’s defense capabilities is significant both because of the lack of deterrence locally, regionally or internationally and because it comes before - and could pre-empt - “any (re) formation of new political bureaucratic or military bodies and mechanisms”.

“It frames/delimits overall capacity of any new government and decisively alters preferences and paths in ways that guarantee acquiescence for quite some time from Israel’s northern neighbour,” he wrote. 

But Chris Phillips, professor of international relations at Queen Mary University and associate fellow at Chatham House, said he believes Israel is most concerned with quickly securing its interests before anyone can stop it. 

'This isn’t just the end of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship. This is the end of the Baath regime that's been in power since 1963'

- Chris Phillips, Queen Mary University

"You have to remember that this is a massive shift for Israel’s most historically hostile neighbour. This isn’t just the end of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship. This is the end of the Baath regime that has been in power since 1963 before Israel even captured the Golan Heights," Phillips told MEE.

He said from Israel's perspective, it is trying to take advantage of the chaos in Syria to shore up, as best it can, its defences to hold onto the Golan Heights.

Among other reasons, the occupied territory is strategically important because it overlooks the Galilee, and therefore would offer a military advantage if it were to return to Syrian hands.

"Clearly [Israel is] taking the view that it is more important to secure its hold on the Golan Heights regarding this unknown government than to continue with the status quo," he said.

Phillips said the moves are "probably less of a calculated attempt to deliberately weaken the new regime. Rather it’s taking advantage of the situation to maximise its interests".

He added: "If that happens to weaken the government in Damascus, that isn’t a problem for Israel."

Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall
Hundreds of strikes, warships sunk, tanks on Syrian soil: How Israel reacted to Assad's fall

Continue following on Middle East Eye

Related Topics

Syria: 'Saydnaya jailer' captured, reveals more secret prisons
Syria: 'Saydnaya jailer' captured, reveals more secret prisons
Live Briefing: Syrian rebel forces fight to consolidate control
Live Briefing: Syrian rebel forces fight to consolidate control
Russia calls for adherence to international law regarding its facilities in Syria — MFA
Russia calls for adherence to international law regarding its facilities in Syria — MFA
Syria not ready to engage in new war — opposition
Syria not ready to engage in new war — opposition
Former Syrian prime minister confirms cabinet transferring all duties to new government
Former Syrian prime minister confirms cabinet transferring all duties to new government
Live: Syria’s Jolani vows to ‘pursue’ torturers under Assad regime, calls for international help
Live: Syria’s Jolani vows to ‘pursue’ torturers under Assad regime, calls for internationa...
Iran's supreme leader says Syria's developments result of U.S.-Israeli "plot"
Iran's supreme leader says Syria's developments result of U.S.-Israeli "plot"
Four Palestinians killed during Shin Bet interrogations since 7 October
Four Palestinians killed during Shin Bet interrogations since 7 October