2024-12-11 17:50:34 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has said its near-term local sales outlook is strong. In an operational and corporate update issued today (Wednesday), the operator of the Shaikan Field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq added that a number of key details remain outstanding regarding payment surety for future oil exports, the repayment […]

The post GKP: "Near-Term Local Sales Outlook is Strong" first appeared on Iraq Business News.