Live: Syria’s Jolani vows to ‘pursue’ torturers under Assad regime, calls for international help

2024-12-11 18:00:06 - From: France 24

Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, said on Wednesday that anyone involved in torturing and killing detainees during Bashar al-Assad’s reign will be pursued in Syria. He also asked countries hosting torture suspects to hand them over to Syria’s new authorities to face justice. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.