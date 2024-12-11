Asayish declares Al-Sulaymaniyah as Iraq's

2024-12-11 18:15:46 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theAsayish of the Kurdistan Region described Al-Sulaymaniyah as "the leading city”in Iraq when it comes to curbing drug use and trafficking.

At a press conference, Colonel SalamAbdulkhaliq, the Asayish Media Director, noted that 2024’s efforts resulted in1,019 arrests in drug-related cases, including 523 users, 452 traffickers, and14 involved in international drug trade. The detainees ranged from 18 to 64years old and included 49 women and 970 men.

Asayish forces seized 3 tons, 24kilograms, and 600 grams of various narcotics, including crystal meth, heroin,hashish, and other substances, along with 121,330 drug tablets.

Moreover, the Asayish conducted 23joint operations with security forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,dismantling 25 local and international drug trafficking networks that used the Region,particularly Al-Sulaymaniyah, as a transit point for smuggling narcotics.

Abdulkhaliq emphasized that thissuccess resulted not only from security efforts but also from strongcollaboration with citizens, media, universities, academic centers, and civilorganizations. "Without this cooperation, Al-Sulaymaniyah would not havebecome a leading model in Iraq for combating drugs," he said.

He also criticized certain mediaoutlets for their "irresponsible" handling of the issue, accusingthem of prioritizing partisan agendas over professionalism."Unfortunately, some media channels treat this national issueunprofessionally,” he said, urging them to uphold journalistic ethics and actresponsibly toward this global security challenge.

Kurdistan Region’s Efforts to CurbDrug Trade

Authorities in the Kurdistan Regionare intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb its spread,following reports from security officials of rising drug trade, promotion, anduse across Iraq, including the Region.

The Kurdish Government (KRG) hassignificantly ramped up its actions to combat drug trafficking and addiction,calling for cooperation from both Kurdish and international communities toaddress what it described as an 'endemic' threat.

During a conference on combatingdrugs and psychotropic substances in Erbil last March, Prime Minister MasrourBarzani emphasized the Government's initiatives to curb the spread of narcoticsand urged for collective action to address the underlying causes ofdrug-related issues.

Barzani pointed to armed groupsoperating in disputed areas between Iraq and the Region, as well as along theRegion's borders with neighboring countries, as hindrances to Kurdish securityforces' activities in combating drug trafficking. These groups, he noted,exploit security vulnerabilities and impede anti-drug operations.