OPEC elects Iranian oil minister as 2025 conference president, Iraqi minister as VP

2024-12-11 20:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, OPECmember countries elected Iranian Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, as the interimpresident of the organization’s conference for 2025, with Iraqi Oil Minister, HayyanAbdul Ghani, as vice president.

Paknejad told reporters during the189th OPEC conference, held via video, that “the key topic was Iran taking overthe presidency of the 2025 OPEC session.” He also noted the appointment of theIraqi oil minister as OPEC's vice president.

The Iranian minister expressed hisgratitude to the conference president and the OPEC member ministers for theirtrust, stating, "As president of the OPEC conference for 2025, I willdedicate all my efforts to strengthening cooperation, unity, solidarity, andprogress within the organization."

On Tuesday, OPEC extendedSecretary-General Haitham al-Ghais's mandate for another three years. Al-Ghais,who took office in August 2022, succeeded Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo.

OPEC set its next regular meetingfor May 28, 2025.