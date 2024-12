2024-12-11 21:00:05 - From: France 24

The body of Syrian activist Mazen al-Hamada was found Monday in a military hospital morgue near Damascus, according to a number of NGOs. Imprisoned and tortured by the Syrian military after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Hamada fled to Europe to denounce the atrocities of Bashar al-Assad’s regime before choosing to return to his home country in 2020.