US says working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's behavior

2019/11/15 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United
States is working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior.Pompeo said in a statement on Twitter that he had a
fruitful meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.The Saudi minister headed the Saudi delegation on
Thursday at the ministerial meeting of the US-led global coalition against IS
in Washington, which also discussed developments in Syria.The Saudi delegation included Minister of State for
Gulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan.Pompeo also urged members of the coalition fighting
ISIS to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their funding
to help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which were severely
damaged by conflict.“Coalition members must take back the thousands of
foreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for the
atrocities they have perpetrated,” Pompeo said at the opening of a meeting of
foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.
