US says working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's behavior

2019/11/15 | 16:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the UnitedStates is working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior.Pompeo said in a statement on Twitter that he had afruitful meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.The Saudi minister headed the Saudi delegation onThursday at the ministerial meeting of the US-led global coalition against ISin Washington, which also discussed developments in Syria.The Saudi delegation included Minister of State forGulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan.Pompeo also urged members of the coalition fightingISIS to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their fundingto help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which were severelydamaged by conflict.“Coalition members must take back the thousands offoreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for theatrocities they have perpetrated,” Pompeo said at the opening of a meeting offoreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.