US says working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's behavior
2019/11/15 | 16:10
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United

States is working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior.Pompeo said in a statement on Twitter that he had a

fruitful meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.The Saudi minister headed the Saudi delegation on

Thursday at the ministerial meeting of the US-led global coalition against IS

in Washington, which also discussed developments in Syria.The Saudi delegation included Minister of State for

Gulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan.Pompeo also urged members of the coalition fighting

ISIS to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their funding

to help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which were severely

damaged by conflict.“Coalition members must take back the thousands of

foreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for the

atrocities they have perpetrated,” Pompeo said at the opening of a meeting of

foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

