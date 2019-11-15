Home › Baghdad Post › US says working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's behavior

US says working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's behavior

2019/11/15 | 16:10



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United



States is working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior.Pompeo said in a statement on Twitter that he had a



fruitful meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.The Saudi minister headed the Saudi delegation on



Thursday at the ministerial meeting of the US-led global coalition against IS



in Washington, which also discussed developments in Syria.The Saudi delegation included Minister of State for



Gulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan.Pompeo also urged members of the coalition fighting



ISIS to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their funding



to help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which were severely



damaged by conflict.“Coalition members must take back the thousands of



foreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for the



atrocities they have perpetrated,” Pompeo said at the opening of a meeting of



foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the UnitedStates is working with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior.Pompeo said in a statement on Twitter that he had afruitful meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.The Saudi minister headed the Saudi delegation onThursday at the ministerial meeting of the US-led global coalition against ISin Washington, which also discussed developments in Syria.The Saudi delegation included Minister of State forGulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan.Pompeo also urged members of the coalition fightingISIS to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their fundingto help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which were severelydamaged by conflict.“Coalition members must take back the thousands offoreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for theatrocities they have perpetrated,” Pompeo said at the opening of a meeting offoreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.