Relatives of Syria's disappeared seek closure in Damascus morgues

2024-12-11 22:00:03 - From: Al monitor

In the corridors of Damascus's main hospitals, thousands of families have gathered for the foreboding mission of trying to find the bodies of loved ones captured years ago by the Syrian authorities.

"Where are our children?" women cried out as they grasped at the walls, desperate for closure after their years-long ordeal.

But no such closure was within reach for Yasmine Shabib, 37, who still could not locate her brother or father, both arrested in 2013.