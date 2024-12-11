Syrians bring back independence flag with Assad's ouster

2024-12-11 22:00:03 - From: Al monitor

With the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, the independence-era flag adopted by activists and rebels during the 2011 revolt has replaced the official flag on streets, institutions and homes in Syria and beyond.

The red, green, black and white flag introduced under the rule of Assad's father Hafez remains Syria's official symbol, but since the president's ouster this week, it has been torn down in towns and cities around the country to mark the end of an era, with residents and armed men raising the three-starred flag of the revolution in its place.

- Unthinkable -