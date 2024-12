2024-12-11 22:00:06 - From: France 24

The Israeli military says it carried out nearly 500 strikes against Syrian military targets in the days since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, while its troops moved into a demilitarised zone in the Golan Heights that was established following the 1973 Middle East war. Analysts say Tel Aviv may be preparing for potential “chaos” – and for a new regime in Syria.