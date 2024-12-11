Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit

2024-12-11 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and prime minister Simon Harris Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.

The two heads of state discussed the Middle East situation, including the political upheaval in Syria, according to a statement from Higgins's office.

"The outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central part of their discussion," the statement added.