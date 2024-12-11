Scramble for Syria? Foreign powers pounce amid post-Assad uncertainty

2024-12-11 23:00:05 - From: France 24

Taking advantage of a brief power vacuum or are we witnessing a scramble for Syria? As Islamist-led rebels savor their surprise swoop on Damascus, foreign powers are seizing the moment to either clean house or settle scores: Turkey targeting Kurds in the north, the U.S. hitting Isis positions in the east and Israel firing on all cylinders in a bid to debilitate for a long while Iran-backed military installations.