Protests-swept Iraq will never be the same: top cleric

2019/11/15 | 18:40











Iraqi protesters run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at Baghdad's Khallani Square AHMAD AL-RUBAYE, AFP











More than 330 people have died since the rallies erupted, making them the deadliest grassroots movement to hit Iraq in years.They present the biggest threat so far to the political system ushered in by the US-led invasion which toppled the regime of longtime dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.Protesters blame that system for rampant corruption, staggering unemployment rates and poor services in resource-rich Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest producer.But the political establishment has rejected demands for the government to step down and instead closed rank.That consensus was brokered by neighbouring Iran's pointman for Iraq, senior Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Qasem Soleimani. Sistani denies being party to the Iranian-sponsored deal and has warned outside powers against "imposing" anything on Iraq.











Sistani, who never appears in public, received the United Nations' top official in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to give support to her roadmap for reforms Haidar HAMDANI, AFP/File











On Monday, he met the United Nations top official in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to back her phased roadmap for tackling the crisis.The plan calls for electoral reforms within two weeks followed by constitutional amendments and infrastructure legislation within three months.- 'One of boldest moves yet' -On Friday, Sistani urged lawmakers to "work quickly to pass a fair electoral law that would restore people's faith in the electoral process". "Passing a law that does not provide this opportunity to voters would not be acceptable or useful," he said.Parliament received a draft of a new electoral law this week but has yet to begin debating it.A source with close ties to the Shiite religious leadership told AFP that Iranian delegates had tried to deliver a letter to Sistani asking him to back the government and tell protesters to leave the streets.Sistani "refused to answer the letter or even receive them," but he did meet with Soleimani, the source said.











Iraqi security forces parade a portrait of Sistani as they patrol the Shiite holy city of Najaf where he is based Haidar HAMDANI, AFP











"Qasem Soleimani heard some tough words from the marjaiyah about the Iranian role in the Iraqi crisis," he added.The revered cleric is usually much less involved in politics, said Carnegie senior fellow Harith Hasan. "That is why his latest words on the protests revealed how seriously he perceived the current situation in Iraq," Hasan said. "By more clearly siding with the protesters, Sistani made one of his boldest moves yet, the outcome of which may determine the balance of power within the Shiite community and Iraqi politics for years to come." 