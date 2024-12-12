Former prisoner revisits Syrian airbase ordeal

2024-12-12 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The surrender of the Mazzeh air base outside Syrian capital Damascus by Bashar al-Assad's forces triggered a round of Israeli air strikes designed to prevent his former arsenal falling into the hands of Islamist rebels.

But it also allowed a Syrian former detainee to revisit the ordeal he suffered at the hand of Assad's ousted forces.

The president's long and brutal rule came to a sudden end last week, and on Wednesday young rebels were roaming Mazzeh, periodically firing an old Soviet-designed anti-aircraft gun into the sky.