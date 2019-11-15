Syrian Kurdish reporter wins distinguished journalism award

2019/11/15 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Despite his own hardships, he continued to put “immense time and effort” into providing regular reports to VOA “with information that was not available anywhere else,” the award announcement read.
“During recent events in northern Syria, under extremely precarious circumstances, including the destruction of his equipment from bombings, Omer’s reporting was never interrupted and remained central to VOA’s coverage from the region,” the USAGM said.
“I can’t think of anyone else that is more deserving of this award than Zana Omer,” said VOA Director Amanda Bennett. “His courage, determination and dedication to the mission of the Voice of America has been exemplary and his contribution to our programming unparalleled.”
Omer, who was not able to join the award ceremony in Washington, addressed the crowd in a video statement in which he dedicated his award to his fellow journalists who lost their lives reporting on the fight against “ISIS terror and [the] recent Turkish offensive.”
Omer told Kurdistan 24, “It has been an honor for me to report the bravery of the fighters who fought ISIS, and now face attacks from Turkey.”
“As a journalist, I myself have been a victim of the conflict, I have had that experience, after [surviving] two explosions,” he continued. “I am happy to receive this award, and I would like to dedicate it to almost 25 journalists who lost their lives on the front line against ISIS and Turkish attacks.”
VOA’s Kurdish language service reaches its audience on radio, television, and online. The USAGM presents the David Burke Distinguished Journalism Awards annually to recognize “courage, integrity and professionalism of journalists working for each of its five networks.”
Editing by John J. Catherine
“During recent events in northern Syria, under extremely precarious circumstances, including the destruction of his equipment from bombings, Omer’s reporting was never interrupted and remained central to VOA’s coverage from the region,” the USAGM said.
“I can’t think of anyone else that is more deserving of this award than Zana Omer,” said VOA Director Amanda Bennett. “His courage, determination and dedication to the mission of the Voice of America has been exemplary and his contribution to our programming unparalleled.”
Omer, who was not able to join the award ceremony in Washington, addressed the crowd in a video statement in which he dedicated his award to his fellow journalists who lost their lives reporting on the fight against “ISIS terror and [the] recent Turkish offensive.”
Omer told Kurdistan 24, “It has been an honor for me to report the bravery of the fighters who fought ISIS, and now face attacks from Turkey.”
“As a journalist, I myself have been a victim of the conflict, I have had that experience, after [surviving] two explosions,” he continued. “I am happy to receive this award, and I would like to dedicate it to almost 25 journalists who lost their lives on the front line against ISIS and Turkish attacks.”
VOA’s Kurdish language service reaches its audience on radio, television, and online. The USAGM presents the David Burke Distinguished Journalism Awards annually to recognize “courage, integrity and professionalism of journalists working for each of its five networks.”
Editing by John J. Catherine