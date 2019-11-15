Cabinet announces releasing 1650 of Iraqi protesters

2019/11/15 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
1650 of Iraqi
protesters who were arrested during the demonstrations were release and 66 officers
were referred to trial, Cabinet Spokesman Saad al-Hadithi announced."Armed gangs are exploiting the
current situation in Iraq to carry out kidnappings," said al-Hadithi. "The government is committed to
following up the abductions that occur in Iraq as well as the prosecution of
human rights violators."On his part, Iraqi
Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari said: 'There is a third party killing demonstrators
in Iraq."He added: "The
Iraqi army handed the federal police the mission of protecting the
demonstrators, stressing that the injuries that occurred among the
demonstrators and security forces came from a third party.
