Cabinet announces releasing 1650 of Iraqi protesters

2019/11/15 | 22:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-1650 of Iraqiprotesters who were arrested during the demonstrations were release and 66 officerswere referred to trial, Cabinet Spokesman Saad al-Hadithi announced."Armed gangs are exploiting thecurrent situation in Iraq to carry out kidnappings," said al-Hadithi. "The government is committed tofollowing up the abductions that occur in Iraq as well as the prosecution ofhuman rights violators."On his part, IraqiDefense Minister Najah al-Shammari said: 'There is a third party killing demonstratorsin Iraq."He added: "TheIraqi army handed the federal police the mission of protecting thedemonstrators, stressing that the injuries that occurred among thedemonstrators and security forces came from a third party.