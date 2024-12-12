Iraq's Elites

2024-12-12 05:25:33 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's fractured elites view Syria with consternation as HTS takes charge In the wake of former Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad's downfall, Iraqi Shiite political elites are now coming to terms with a radical […]

