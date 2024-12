2024-12-12 05:25:33 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Nasem AlNakhell Company for General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for an "Extension water pipeline for Aqaulla village." Contract value is stated as $425,135.79. (Source: UNGM)

