ISX reports +$4B in weekly trading

2024-12-12 15:45:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over four billion IQD.

According to the recorded data, more than six billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing four billion IQD.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1030.36 points and closed at 1031.40 points, reflecting a 0.10% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1149.41 points and ended at 1146.95 points, marking a 0.21% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 2731 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.