Middle East crisis live: American freed in Syria after seven months in detention; Iran warns it must live with ‘new realities’
2024-12-12 16:00:05 - From: The Guardian
American man named as Travis Timmerman; Iran grapples with removal of long-term ally Assad
The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country has to live with the new “realities” of Syria after the toppling of Tehran-backed president Bashar al-Assad, state media reported on Thursday.
Regarding Syria, Iran “was really trying day and night to help in whatever way it could; we have to live with the realities of Syria; we look at them and act based on them,” Hossein Salami said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
Strategies must change according to the circumstances; we cannot solve numerous global and regional issues with stagnation and employing the same tactics