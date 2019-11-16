A New Arab Spring in Lebanon and Iraq

2019/11/16 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and Lebanese have been demonstrating in the
streets against corruption and for democratic rights. The protesters come from
all economic classes and religious/ethnic groups.
Like the Arab Spring uprisings that began in 2010, these protests are spontaneous
and without traditional leaders. And they are sending corrupt political parties
and foreign powers scrambling to manipulate the protests for their own nefarious
ends.
The current protests raise many of the same issues as the Arab Spring, says
David Dunford, a former US ambassador to several Middle East countries and author
of From Sadat to Saddam: The Decline of American Diplomacy in the Middle
East.
"People in both countries are sick and tired of sectarian jockeying and
foreign influence," he tells me in a phone interview.
In my opinion, the uprisings expose false logic of the vacuum theory, which
posits that US military withdrawal automatically benefits the villain du jour,
whether Russia, Iran, or China. Instead, the protests show that the people of
the Middle East don’t want domination by Washington, D.C., or any outside power.
Lebanon crisis
On a trip to Lebanon earlier this year, I spoke with businessmen who warned
of a coming economic crisis. The Lebanese currency was dropping against the
dollar, and the businessmen saw an economic meltdown coming.
It wasn’t hard to see why. Walking along Beirut’s cornice, or seaside road,
I passed by dozens of vacant, multi-million dollar condos owned as vacation
homes or investments by Saudi sheiks and Emirati businessmen.
Meanwhile, working class Lebanese can’t get basic services: electricity, garbage
collection and protection from raging forest fires. The poverty rate is around
30 percent, according to the World Bank.
On October 17, spontaneous
demonstrations began when the government imposed a new tax on the
What’s App program, widely used on cell phones to make free calls. But demonstrators
quickly added corruption and lack of democracy to their list of demands. They
called for the entire government to resign and an end to
Lebanon’s system by which certain government positions are guaranteed
to each ethnic/religious group and hence to the corrupt political parties.
People sat down on major thoroughfares and set up roadblocks. Universities
shut, and when they reopened, students refused to attend. Banks closed because
depositors feared they couldn’t access their money.
For the first time, Lebanese from different economic classes and religions
joined together demanding an end to the country’s sectarian political system.
They opposed the old, corrupt parties, whether backed by the US, Saudi Arabia,
or Iran.
People were particularly angry with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who gave
$16 million to his bikini model mistress. Hariri and his cabinet resigned
October 29. All the parties in the ruling coalition, which was led by Hezbollah,
scrambled to respond.
Amal and Hezbollah, the two parties with largely Shia Muslim support, initially
supported the demonstrations. But so did Samir Geagea, the ultra right wing
Maronite Christian leader and sworn enemy of Hezbollah.Hezbollah and Amal later withdrew support, having been accused of
beating peaceful demonstrators.
Groundhog Day all over again
The Trump Administration, in what has become a Groundhog Day experience, didn’t
know how to respond to yet another world crisis, according to a former US diplomat
who recently met with White House and State Department officials. Washington
views Lebanon through the prism of Iran and Syria, he says. "They have
no understanding of what’s going on in Lebanon," the diplomat tells me,
on condition of anonymity.
So far, the Trump Administration does not plan a military intervention but
seeks to weaken Hezbollah, which it alleges is an Iranian proxy. But factions
within the administration differ on tactics.
The White House’s National Security staff believes Hezbollah controls the Lebanese
government and has significant influence in the Lebanese Army. They want to
pressure the Army and opposition parties to break with Hezbollah.
So on October 31, in a surprise move, the US stopped
all aid to the Lebanese Army, including $105 million which had been already
approved in September.
The State Department and Pentagon opposed the aid cut, arguing that the Army
constitutes a stabilizing and pro-western force. Cutting US military aid, they
argue,
just provides more openings for Iran and Russia to exert influence.
All sides believe that the mass protests have weakened Hezbollah. But Hezbollah
not only has a well-armed, battle-hardened militia, it can mobilize tens of
thousands of civilian supporters in a matter of hours. It consistently wins
seats in the Lebanese parliament and has proven adept at forming electoral alliances,
even with former enemies.
Iraqis oppose US and Iran
Given Lebanon’s unsuccessful system guaranteeing government positions to ethnic
groups, you’d think the US would have tried something different in Iraq. Instead,
Washington has created an equally flawed system and imposed it on a poorer,
war-ravaged country.
In Iraq, the political parties break down by religious/ethnic group, resulting
in a Shia Muslim prime minister and Kurdish president. Each party places its
supporters in government jobs and issues government contracts to corrupt partners.
As a result, the government functions as an ATM for the parties and the wealthy
elite.
Meanwhile, ordinary Iraqis don’t have safe drinking water and government-supplied
electricity. Many complain that government services are
worse today than under Saddam Hussein.
Protests against corruption and the party system broke
out October 1. Demonstrators condemned corruption in the pro-US and
pro-Iran parties in Iraq, and within the parties of the Kurdish region.
The government launched a brutal crackdown. To date, more
than 300 protesters have been killed, mostly by uniformed security forces
and government-affiliated snipers.
Protesters threw gasoline bombs at the Iranian consulate in Karbala and chanted
anti-Iran slogans. Persons unknown
launched seventeen rockets into a US air base.
Iraqis have long opposed US occupation of their country. But over the past
few years, they’ve also grown angry at Iran’s influence over certain political
parties and Iranian-controlled militias affiliated with the Iraqi Army.
Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s leading Muslim cleric, has supported the
demonstrations and opposed Iranian meddling. Moktada al-Sadr, whose political
party won a plurality in the last parliamentary elections, has called
for an end to all foreign interference, whether from Washington or Tehran.
The uprisings in Lebanon and Iraq show once again that people in the Middle
East want democratic reforms, and an end to corruption and foreign domination.
Nowhere is it written that countries must either support the US or Iran. It
may be difficult, but people can determine their own future.
Reese Erlich’s nationally distributed column, Foreign Correspondent, appears
regularly in The Progressive. His book
The Iran Agenda Today: The Real Story from Inside Iran and What’s Wrong
with US Policy – is now available. Follow him on
Twitter, @ReeseErlich; friend him on
Facebook; and visit his
webpage.
