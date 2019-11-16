Home › Iraq News › A New Arab Spring in Lebanon and Iraq

A New Arab Spring in Lebanon and Iraq

2019/11/16 | 12:35



streets against corruption and for democratic rights. The protesters come from



all economic classes and religious/ethnic groups.



Like the Arab Spring uprisings that began in 2010, these protests are spontaneous



and without traditional leaders. And they are sending corrupt political parties



and foreign powers scrambling to manipulate the protests for their own nefarious



ends.



The current protests raise many of the same issues as the Arab Spring, says



David Dunford, a former US ambassador to several Middle East countries and author



of From Sadat to Saddam: The Decline of American Diplomacy in the Middle



East.



"People in both countries are sick and tired of sectarian jockeying and



foreign influence," he tells me in a phone interview.



In my opinion, the uprisings expose false logic of the vacuum theory, which



posits that US military withdrawal automatically benefits the villain du jour,



whether Russia, Iran, or China. Instead, the protests show that the people of



the Middle East don’t want domination by Washington, D.C., or any outside power.



Lebanon crisis



On a trip to Lebanon earlier this year, I spoke with businessmen who warned



of a coming economic crisis. The Lebanese currency was dropping against the



dollar, and the businessmen saw an economic meltdown coming.



It wasn’t hard to see why. Walking along Beirut’s cornice, or seaside road,



I passed by dozens of vacant, multi-million dollar condos owned as vacation



homes or investments by Saudi sheiks and Emirati businessmen.



Meanwhile, working class Lebanese can’t get basic services: electricity, garbage



collection and protection from raging forest fires. The poverty rate is around



30 percent, according to the World Bank.



On October 17, spontaneous



demonstrations began when the government imposed a new tax on the



What’s App program, widely used on cell phones to make free calls. But demonstrators



quickly added corruption and lack of democracy to their list of demands. They



called for the entire government to resign and an end to



Lebanon’s system by which certain government positions are guaranteed



to each ethnic/religious group and hence to the corrupt political parties.



People sat down on major thoroughfares and set up roadblocks. Universities



shut, and when they reopened, students refused to attend. Banks closed because



depositors feared they couldn’t access their money.



For the first time, Lebanese from different economic classes and religions



joined together demanding an end to the country’s sectarian political system.



They opposed the old, corrupt parties, whether backed by the US, Saudi Arabia,



or Iran.



People were particularly angry with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who gave



$16 million to his bikini model mistress. Hariri and his cabinet resigned



October 29. All the parties in the ruling coalition, which was led by Hezbollah,



scrambled to respond.



Amal and Hezbollah, the two parties with largely Shia Muslim support, initially



supported the demonstrations. But so did Samir Geagea, the ultra right wing



Maronite Christian leader and sworn enemy of Hezbollah.Hezbollah and Amal later withdrew support, having been accused of



beating peaceful demonstrators.



Groundhog Day all over again



The Trump Administration, in what has become a Groundhog Day experience, didn’t



know how to respond to yet another world crisis, according to a former US diplomat



who recently met with White House and State Department officials. Washington



views Lebanon through the prism of Iran and Syria, he says. "They have



no understanding of what’s going on in Lebanon," the diplomat tells me,



on condition of anonymity.



So far, the Trump Administration does not plan a military intervention but



seeks to weaken Hezbollah, which it alleges is an Iranian proxy. But factions



within the administration differ on tactics.



The White House’s National Security staff believes Hezbollah controls the Lebanese



government and has significant influence in the Lebanese Army. They want to



pressure the Army and opposition parties to break with Hezbollah.



So on October 31, in a surprise move, the US stopped



all aid to the Lebanese Army, including $105 million which had been already



approved in September.



The State Department and Pentagon opposed the aid cut, arguing that the Army



constitutes a stabilizing and pro-western force. Cutting US military aid, they



argue,



just provides more openings for Iran and Russia to exert influence.



All sides believe that the mass protests have weakened Hezbollah. But Hezbollah



not only has a well-armed, battle-hardened militia, it can mobilize tens of



thousands of civilian supporters in a matter of hours. It consistently wins



seats in the Lebanese parliament and has proven adept at forming electoral alliances,



even with former enemies.



Iraqis oppose US and Iran



Given Lebanon’s unsuccessful system guaranteeing government positions to ethnic



groups, you’d think the US would have tried something different in Iraq. Instead,



Washington has created an equally flawed system and imposed it on a poorer,



war-ravaged country.



In Iraq, the political parties break down by religious/ethnic group, resulting



in a Shia Muslim prime minister and Kurdish president. Each party places its



supporters in government jobs and issues government contracts to corrupt partners.



As a result, the government functions as an ATM for the parties and the wealthy



elite.



Meanwhile, ordinary Iraqis don’t have safe drinking water and government-supplied



electricity. Many complain that government services are



worse today than under Saddam Hussein.



Protests against corruption and the party system broke



out October 1. Demonstrators condemned corruption in the pro-US and



pro-Iran parties in Iraq, and within the parties of the Kurdish region.



The government launched a brutal crackdown. To date, more



than 300 protesters have been killed, mostly by uniformed security forces



and government-affiliated snipers.



Protesters threw gasoline bombs at the Iranian consulate in Karbala and chanted



anti-Iran slogans. Persons unknown



launched seventeen rockets into a US air base.



Iraqis have long opposed US occupation of their country. But over the past



few years, they’ve also grown angry at Iran’s influence over certain political



parties and Iranian-controlled militias affiliated with the Iraqi Army.



Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s leading Muslim cleric, has supported the



demonstrations and opposed Iranian meddling. Moktada al-Sadr, whose political



party won a plurality in the last parliamentary elections, has called



for an end to all foreign interference, whether from Washington or Tehran.



The uprisings in Lebanon and Iraq show once again that people in the Middle



East want democratic reforms, and an end to corruption and foreign domination.



Nowhere is it written that countries must either support the US or Iran. It



may be difficult, but people can determine their own future.



Reese Erlich’s nationally distributed column, Foreign Correspondent, appears



regularly in The Progressive. His book



The Iran Agenda Today: The Real Story from Inside Iran and What’s Wrong



with US Policy – is now available. Follow him on



Twitter, @ReeseErlich; friend him on



Facebook; and visit his



webpage. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and Lebanese have been demonstrating in thestreets against corruption and for democratic rights. The protesters come fromall economic classes and religious/ethnic groups.Like the Arab Spring uprisings that began in 2010, these protests are spontaneousand without traditional leaders. And they are sending corrupt political partiesand foreign powers scrambling to manipulate the protests for their own nefariousends.The current protests raise many of the same issues as the Arab Spring, saysDavid Dunford, a former US ambassador to several Middle East countries and authorof From Sadat to Saddam: The Decline of American Diplomacy in the MiddleEast."People in both countries are sick and tired of sectarian jockeying andforeign influence," he tells me in a phone interview.In my opinion, the uprisings expose false logic of the vacuum theory, whichposits that US military withdrawal automatically benefits the villain du jour,whether Russia, Iran, or China. Instead, the protests show that the people ofthe Middle East don’t want domination by Washington, D.C., or any outside power.Lebanon crisisOn a trip to Lebanon earlier this year, I spoke with businessmen who warnedof a coming economic crisis. The Lebanese currency was dropping against thedollar, and the businessmen saw an economic meltdown coming.It wasn’t hard to see why. Walking along Beirut’s cornice, or seaside road,I passed by dozens of vacant, multi-million dollar condos owned as vacationhomes or investments by Saudi sheiks and Emirati businessmen.Meanwhile, working class Lebanese can’t get basic services: electricity, garbagecollection and protection from raging forest fires. The poverty rate is around30 percent, according to the World Bank.On October 17, spontaneousdemonstrations began when the government imposed a new tax on theWhat’s App program, widely used on cell phones to make free calls. But demonstratorsquickly added corruption and lack of democracy to their list of demands. Theycalled for the entire government to resign and an end toLebanon’s system by which certain government positions are guaranteedto each ethnic/religious group and hence to the corrupt political parties.People sat down on major thoroughfares and set up roadblocks. Universitiesshut, and when they reopened, students refused to attend. Banks closed becausedepositors feared they couldn’t access their money.For the first time, Lebanese from different economic classes and religionsjoined together demanding an end to the country’s sectarian political system.They opposed the old, corrupt parties, whether backed by the US, Saudi Arabia,or Iran.People were particularly angry with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who gave$16 million to his bikini model mistress. Hariri and his cabinet resignedOctober 29. All the parties in the ruling coalition, which was led by Hezbollah,scrambled to respond.Amal and Hezbollah, the two parties with largely Shia Muslim support, initiallysupported the demonstrations. But so did Samir Geagea, the ultra right wingMaronite Christian leader and sworn enemy of Hezbollah.Hezbollah and Amal later withdrew support, having been accused ofbeating peaceful demonstrators.Groundhog Day all over againThe Trump Administration, in what has become a Groundhog Day experience, didn’tknow how to respond to yet another world crisis, according to a former US diplomatwho recently met with White House and State Department officials. Washingtonviews Lebanon through the prism of Iran and Syria, he says. "They haveno understanding of what’s going on in Lebanon," the diplomat tells me,on condition of anonymity.So far, the Trump Administration does not plan a military intervention butseeks to weaken Hezbollah, which it alleges is an Iranian proxy. But factionswithin the administration differ on tactics.The White House’s National Security staff believes Hezbollah controls the Lebanesegovernment and has significant influence in the Lebanese Army. They want topressure the Army and opposition parties to break with Hezbollah.So on October 31, in a surprise move, the US stoppedall aid to the Lebanese Army, including $105 million which had been alreadyapproved in September.The State Department and Pentagon opposed the aid cut, arguing that the Armyconstitutes a stabilizing and pro-western force. Cutting US military aid, theyargue,just provides more openings for Iran and Russia to exert influence.All sides believe that the mass protests have weakened Hezbollah. But Hezbollahnot only has a well-armed, battle-hardened militia, it can mobilize tens ofthousands of civilian supporters in a matter of hours. It consistently winsseats in the Lebanese parliament and has proven adept at forming electoral alliances,even with former enemies.Iraqis oppose US and IranGiven Lebanon’s unsuccessful system guaranteeing government positions to ethnicgroups, you’d think the US would have tried something different in Iraq. Instead,Washington has created an equally flawed system and imposed it on a poorer,war-ravaged country.In Iraq, the political parties break down by religious/ethnic group, resultingin a Shia Muslim prime minister and Kurdish president. Each party places itssupporters in government jobs and issues government contracts to corrupt partners.As a result, the government functions as an ATM for the parties and the wealthyelite.Meanwhile, ordinary Iraqis don’t have safe drinking water and government-suppliedelectricity. Many complain that government services areworse today than under Saddam Hussein.Protests against corruption and the party system brokeout October 1. Demonstrators condemned corruption in the pro-US andpro-Iran parties in Iraq, and within the parties of the Kurdish region.The government launched a brutal crackdown. To date, morethan 300 protesters have been killed, mostly by uniformed security forcesand government-affiliated snipers.Protesters threw gasoline bombs at the Iranian consulate in Karbala and chantedanti-Iran slogans. Persons unknownlaunched seventeen rockets into a US air base.Iraqis have long opposed US occupation of their country. But over the pastfew years, they’ve also grown angry at Iran’s influence over certain politicalparties and Iranian-controlled militias affiliated with the Iraqi Army.Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s leading Muslim cleric, has supported thedemonstrations and opposed Iranian meddling. Moktada al-Sadr, whose politicalparty won a plurality in the last parliamentary elections, has calledfor an end to all foreign interference, whether from Washington or Tehran.The uprisings in Lebanon and Iraq show once again that people in the MiddleEast want democratic reforms, and an end to corruption and foreign domination.Nowhere is it written that countries must either support the US or Iran. Itmay be difficult, but people can determine their own future.Reese Erlich’s nationally distributed column, Foreign Correspondent, appearsregularly in The Progressive. His bookThe Iran Agenda Today: The Real Story from Inside Iran and What’s Wrongwith US Policy – is now available. Follow him onTwitter, @ReeseErlich; friend him onFacebook; and visit hiswebpage.