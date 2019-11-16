Home › Baghdad Post › 6 fire brigades battling fire broke out in al-Senak in Baghdad

6 fire brigades battling fire broke out in al-Senak in Baghdad

2019/11/16 | 12:45



Iraq Civil Defense Directorate started extinguishing a fire



that broke out inside a building in Al-Senak area in central Baghdad.



The Directorate said in a statement, it began to extinguish



a fire broke out inside a building taken as a warehouse and shops selling



Qawaysh in the area of al-Senk in central Baghdad."The statement added that more than six fire brigades



involved in extinguishing the fire."











