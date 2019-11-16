6 fire brigades battling fire broke out in al-Senak in Baghdad

2019/11/16 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq Civil Defense Directorate started extinguishing a fire
that broke out inside a building in Al-Senak area in central Baghdad.
The Directorate said in a statement, it began to extinguish
a fire broke out inside a building taken as a warehouse and shops selling
Qawaysh in the area of al-Senk in central Baghdad."The statement added that more than six fire brigades
involved in extinguishing the fire."
