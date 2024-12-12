Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

2024-12-12 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Blinken, who will head later Thursday to Turkey, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after Islamist-led rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad, a member of the Alawite community.