Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
2024-12-12 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Blinken, who will head later Thursday to Turkey, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after Islamist-led rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad, a member of the Alawite community.

Continue following on Al monitor