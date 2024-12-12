Iraq News Now

US urges Syrian rebels to form ‘inclusive’ government

2024-12-12 19:00:04 - From: The Guardian

The future of Syria and Gaza set to dominate Antony Blinken’s latest Middle East tour

The US is mounting a fresh diplomatic effort in the Middle East, hoping to end the war in Gaza and push rebels who have taken power in Syria to form a “credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance”.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, met Jordan’s King Abdullah in the Red Sea town of Aqaba on Thursday – the first stop of a short regional tour.

